315Work Avenue leases office space to Tata Technologies in Bengaluru

315Work Avenue, a co-working space provider, has leased 12,650 square feet of office space to Tata Technologies.

The office space is located at the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru and houses Tata Technologies’ design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, and a wellness centre and will leverage its expertise in electric and embedded systems.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue, said, “The entire space was custom-crafted as per the requirement of the client within two months despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 315Work Avenue is also highly acclaimed in the business when it comes to providing the best of enterprise and managed office space, customised as per clients business needs. With prime locations, technology, international standards of health, safety and community building as our key drivers, we are confident that our work spaces have an edge over the others in the industry and we are committed to revolutionising the co-working industry.”

315Work Avenue currently manages around 12,000 seats spread over six lakh square feet office space across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru. The company plans to beef up its total portfolio to 10 lakh square feet by next year with a focus on southern and western India, while further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru.

