315Work Avenue signs up 300 seats with Operative at Pune

315Work Avenue, a modern coworking space provider, has signed up 300 seats with Operative, the advertising management software company servicing over 300 of the world’s top media brands.

The space is part of a 30,000 sq.ft. workspace of 315Work Avenue at the World Trade Center (WTC), Pune, at Kharadi, the centre of Pune’s Eastern IT Corridor.

Pune has recently seen some spectacular industrial growth, which has boosted demand for coworking spaces. Operative had also recently signed 300 seat workspace in Bengaluru, totalling 600 seats now.

315Work Avenue currently manages around 20,000 seats spread over 1 million sqft office space across 20 centres located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company also plans to add another 5 lakh sq ft office space over a period of six months. The company offers a variety of services and spaces such as enterprise offices, co-working desks, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices to corporates, mid-size enterprises, small teams, start-ups, and entrepreneurs depending on the needs of its users.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said, “We are excited about our association with Operative which is a clear indication that hybrid is the new trend in which a lot of companies are looking forward to taking up workspace. In the current scenario, companies, especially enterprises and multinationals are opting for flexible workspaces and reconsidering fixed asset investments to remain agile and retain the flexibility to adjust operations based on the market conditions”