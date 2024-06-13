360 One Wealth and Asset Management, formerly IIFL Wealth, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire wealth tech platform ET Money for ₹366 crore. 360 ONE WAM will do the acquisition via a stock swap deal and part cash.
ET Money has 9 lakh-plus transacting clients, with more than 1 lakh revenue-generating users. It tracks an overall AUM of ₹70,000 crore.
The AUM invested in its platform is nearly ₹28,000 crore of which mutual funds constitute more than ₹25,000 crore. “The acquisition allows 360 ONE and ET Money to leverage their product suite, domain understanding of the business, portfolio advisory solutions, brokerage services and credit solutions to a large user base. The acquisition is expected to result into a strong and faster path of monetisation for ET Money across both users as well as product offerings,” the company said in a statement.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.