Riyadh, March 13

The latest edition of Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) 2023 saw participation of 393 Indian start-ups, out of which two start-ups (Project Baala and HealthTrip) reached the semi-finals.

EWC is an annual start-up pitch competition organised by Global Entrepreneurship Network. This year, the competition saw applications from around 1,00,000 start-ups from 53 countries. Saudi Arabia’s White Helmet, which provides a platform to manage and monitor construction operations remotely, won the first prize of $300,000 in EWC 2023.

EWC is co-hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Monsha’at—the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority in Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in 2019, EWC has engaged more than 4,00,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries and connected founders with over $4 million in cash prizes and another $266 million worth of perks and free support and services for start-ups.

The final pitches of the competition were held as part of Biban 2023, the largest forum for entrepreneurs and small-to-medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia. In addition to the grand $300,000 prize, 10 start-ups received cash prizes of $25,000-$200,000 to take their companies to the next level.

Commenting on the announcement, Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini, Governor of Monsha’at said: “Saudi innovation and ingenuity has driven the advancement of the Kingdom’s start-up and SME ecosystem forward over the past years. We are proud to have a Saudi company named the champion of the latest edition of the EWC. We hope that this win will inspire more of our people to take that step forward and realize their entrepreneurial ambitions.”

“These founders and their companies are disrupting their industries and testing big ideas with potential to transform our world,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN.

