4 social startups chosen under Raftaar Covid accelerator

AIC-IIITH has selected four social startups under Raftaar - a Covid Support Acceleration program introduced in collaboration with EPAM Systems.

These selected startups will be supported by grant up to ₹3 lakh along with other non-financial support. Raftaar is aimed at supporting social impact-focused startups disrupted by Covid.

Jivoule Biofuels engaged in Waste Management, Tekra Solutions (Healthtech), Intech Harness (Agritech) and ClimateXos (Environment) are the four selected startups.

Atal Incubation Centre at IIITH is one of the oldest tech incubators in the country that supports tech-based social startups.

Jivoule Biofuels is a tech-enabled supply chain for collection of Used Cooking Oil and convert it into Biodiesel to be blended with regular diesel to reduce carbon emissions and utilize biodiesel without any alterations of current automobiles. Tekra Solutions’s myUDAAN provides Mobility Assistance for persons with a disability and the elderly, including accessibility information and mobility assistant service on-demand to aid them venture out with freedom.

Intech Harness has a patented, IoT-enabled farmer obedient pump controller for farmers facing erratic power and water conditions to automate farm irrigation. And ClimateXos is an integrated decision support platform that provides urban climate intelligence to the property, construction, financial, insurance and government sectors.

This program helps them overcome the disruption caused by Covid-19 on their business operations and help amplify their impact and/or make them sustainable.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, Director of AIC-IIITH said, “Covid has disrupted the entire society and support for Social Startups is an essential tool to build back. This is a timely program that has been designed in keeping with the institute's credo of encouraging research and education that makes a difference.”