40 per cent of the Indian workforce anticipates fewer jobs and interviews in the immediate future: LinkedIn

As the Indian workforce navigates a shrinking job market, two in five (40 per cent) professionals believe that the number of jobs and scheduled interviews will decrease in the next two weeks, LinkedIn said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The news comes as bittersweet for Indian professionals, as more than one in three Indian professionals state that they will now spend more time working on their resumes and preparing for interviews,” it said.

The index’s findings also show India’s consistent focus on upskilling, as 67 per cent of the Indian workforce state that they will continue to increase time spent online learning.

The survey was done based on the responses of 2,903 professionals in India, findings from the fortnight of May 4 - 31, the company said.

This fortnight’s Index shows that while India’s overall confidence remains steady with a composite score of +49, the country’s confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward.

Findings

It also found that 63 per cent of enterprise professionals think their employers will be better off one year from now. Employees at large enterprises - companies with more than 10,000 workers - are more confident about the future of their employers when compared to their peers from mid-market and SMB companies, it found. “Reaffirming this optimism, findings further show that 41 per cent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next six onths, while 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now,” it said

The report states that professionals from healthcare, manufacturing and corporate service industries are more likely to anticipate a decrease in personal spending and personal investments in the next six months. Findings also show that 52 per cent of healthcare, 48 per cent of corporate services, and 41 per cent of manufacturing professionals anticipate a decrease in investments in the next six months.

With India’s continued focus on social distancing, people are expected to control their discretionary spending, despite improved access to resources, it said.