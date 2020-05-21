5 companies riding the Go Local wave

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
In a bid to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, gave the war cry ‘Vocal for Local’ and pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country.
The PM highlighted the need to support local manufacturing, the local market, and the local supply chain. As India’s economy reels under a deepening crisis due to the novel coronavirus, encouraging the Make in India programme has become the need of the hour.
Here are some companies riding the wave:
TradeIndia, India’s online B2B marketplace, offers local buyers and sellers a platform to identify trustworthy business partners. The company is strengthening the agenda of going vocal with local by providing a platform to all businesses (including SMEs & MSMEs) and connecting them with buyers.
The Tradeindia portal allows buyers and sellers to interact with each other to conduct their business effectively.
A recently launched 24-hour online grocery shopping platform that helps citizens to order groceries and other essentials from their trusted local offline stores. It has also started operations in the Delhi NCR region to ease out grocery shopping while promoting local grocery stores.
The start-up has tied up with offline retail brands such as Vishal MegaMart, Modern Bazaar, Metro Cash & Carry, MORE, and leading cab aggregators such as Ola and Meru for a 24-hour delivery service.
An e-commerce platform for customised printing services for individuals and small business owners,it strives to help small businesses.
Vistaprint is part of a global company but its target is small businesses, individuals and corporations, who manufacture all their products locally with the help of local workers and employees.
Momspresso.com is India’s largest user-generated content platform for women. The platform attracts users and bloggers to create content on diverse subjects and in 10 different languages, including English and Hindi.
The brand recently launched MyMoney, a platform that aims to empower Moms financially by participating in campaigns by brands.
In April, Momspresso saw an increase of more than 40 per cent over Feb and March numbers, the brand noted.
OZiva is a plant-based homegrown nutrition brand. It manufactures, markets, and delivers across India with the aim of motivating people to lead a healthy and fit life. OZiva has reached out to more than 1,500 cities and towns in India.
