A report by Salesforce shows that 54 per cent of organisations in India view customer service as a revenue generator, rather than a business cost.

Economic uncertainty is the prevailing headwind for customer service organisations and businesses in general. In addition to meeting elevated customer expectations, key objectives are shifting to reflect a focus on efficiency, cost savings, and doing more with less, the report said.

Salesforce’s fifth “State of Service” report showed that 78 per cent of service organisations in India use workflow and process automation.

It also said that customer service continues to expand beyond the contact centres.

Field service is now table stakes beyond its original domain in industries such as energy and utilities. 85 per cent of service organisations with field operations in the country say it’s critical to scaling their business, according to the survey.

Related Stories Tracxn Technologies IPO: 4 things to know before subscribing The company has not been profitable in the past few years and has no listed peers in India READ NOW

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Senior VP, and MD for sales and distribution, India at Salesforce said, “Organizations in the service sector have realised automation, digitisation, and efficiency are key factors. Hence organisations of all sizes and scales across verticals and sectors are building workflows.”

Other findings of the report showed that customer migration to digital channels took off during the pandemic, and shows no signs of slowing. 72 per cent of service organisations in India offer video support and 77 per cent offer live chat.

Amid shifting and pervasive challenges, service organisations’ North Star remains an unwavering focus on customer success.

Service professionals are frontline brand ambassadors. They are in a unique position to maintain and find opportunities to increase customer loyalty, the report said.