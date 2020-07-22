54 per cent of potential car buyers prefer used cars: Olx study

Of the people planning to buy a car in the next three to six months, 54 per cent would buy a pre-owned car, a study by Olx has found. The pre-owned cars category will see faster recovery in terms of demand, it said.

“With 56 per cent of the respondents planning to buy a car in the next three to six months, the automobile industry is expected to witness green shoots of recovery. Fifty four per cent of them plan to buy a pre-owned car in the next three to six months, indicating that the pre-owned category will see faster recovery in terms of demand,” the study revealed.

The study, undertaken by Olx and Olx CashMyCar between April and July to understand the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian automobile industry in general, and the pre-owned car industry in particular, covered over 3,800 respondents. Titled OLX’s 4th edition of the Auto Note, it also analysed indicators from over 4.5 lakh monthly average buyers and sellers on the OLX platform over the same period, it said in a statement.

Entry-level models are likely to be preferred, as 72 per cent of respondents have reduced their car-buying budget due to Covid-19, it found.

For new cars, 39 per cent of buyers have a budget of under ₹3 lakh, with another 24 per cent having a budget of between ₹4-7 lakh. For a pre-owned car, 50 per cent of buyers have a budget of under ₹3 lakh, while 20 per cent have a budget of between ₹4-7 lakh, it found.

It further cited that 55 per cent of respondents plan to use a personal vehicle in the next six months, and it identified Bharat or non-metro India, as a key driver of this revival in demand. “The spurt in demand for pre-owned personal vehicles is not only owing to hygiene concerns but also due to reduced budgets for buying a personal vehicle. As per industry data, the pre-owned car market outnumbers the new car market by 30 per cent in volume,” it said.

“While Covid-19 has been a black swan event for the automobile industry at large, we are starting to witness signs of improvement, especially in the pre-owned cars industry. Changing preferences, evolving customer needs and an entirely new set of rules for social interactions have given rise to demand in non-metro cities. Non-metro cities now form a major chunk of buyers and sellers for our platform,” said Sunny Kataria, VP-Auto, OLX India.

For pre-owned car dealers, the focus now would be on liquidating their existing inventory in order to meet their working capital requirements, said Amit Kumar, Business Head, OLX CashMyCar.

OLX estimates that non-metros are expected to surpass metros in demand and supply for the full year by the end of 2020. The key factor for this is non-metros being impacted by Covid-19 at a lesser scale compared to metros, it said.