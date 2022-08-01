hamburger

5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at ₹1.5-lakh cr

PTI | New Delhi, August 1 | Updated on: Aug 01, 2022

The auction that stretched into seven days ended this afternoon, say sources

India's biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on Monday, with spectrum worth ₹1,50,173 crore being sold, sources said. The auction that stretched into seven days ended this afternoon, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The provisional figure for the sale proceeds is ₹1,50,173 crore and the final numbers are being tallied, they added.

