5paisa.com inducts ex-CTO of Flipkart Garikipati on board

Online fintech firm 5paisa.com has appointed former CTO of Flipkart Ravi Garikipati as an additional non-executive and independent director on its board.

Garikipati is an entrepreneur and technologist with over 30 years of experience mostly in technology and executive leadership roles.

He has Master’s in both software engineering and management from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

He was the co-founder of a fintech start-up Davinta FinServ, focussing on financial inclusion for the bottom of the pyramid. Prior to co-founding Davinta, as CTO of Flipkart, he defined and executed technology vision and roadmap to transform commerce.

Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com, said Garikipati’s vast experience in managing large e-commerce companies and knowledge of advanced tech will add immense value to the company.

5paisa.com, which has close to 1 million customers, offers equity investing at zero brokerage, mutual funds, insurance and loans among others on its platform.