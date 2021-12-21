72% respondents spent more on fashion in 2021 than 2020: ZestMoney Survey

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
A wardrobe refresh seems to have been a key theme for consumers this year.
A survey by ZestMoney revealed that 72 per cent of respondents spent more on fashion in 2021 than the previous year, indicating a resurgence in consumer spending and demand in the segment.
According to the survey, customers in the age group of 18-30 drove the demand for online fashion with 71 per cent of them spending on the category, ZestMoney said in a statement adding that the average ticket size of transactions done by women were 20 per cent higher than that done by men.
About 58 per cent of the respondents said they have spent more than ₹5,000 on their fashion needs over the last three months.
ZestMoney is a Buy Now Pay Later platform. The consumer survey was carried out across the country and drew 2,800 responses, 85 per cent of which were from millennials and Gen Z.
The top Tier I cities driving demand for fashion and beauty are Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.
E-commerce platforms remained the preferred means of buying for the majority of customers, with 72 per cent preferring online shopping due to the enhanced convenience and hassle-free experience it provides. However, 76 per cent said they were also comfortable purchasing in person at physical stores.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...