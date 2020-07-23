74 per cent of entrepreneurs feel their business will emerge stronger from Covid crisis

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
A research study commissioned by technology major Cisco says that around 74 per cent respondents believe that their business will, in some ways, emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis.
The study, titled “A new perspective on the modern workplace”, said this optimism in Covid-19 times is indicative of the ingenuity and innovation that organisations have shown. There has also been a momentous shift to the digital realm and other forms of modernisation scheduled for the medium to long term.
The study stated that almost half (49 per cent) of respondents indicated that flexible working hours are here to stay. And when it comes to hiring, 50 per cent of the survey respondents said increased remote work would lead to a more inclusive and extended talent pool.
This has further pushed a change in business mindset as many entrepreneurs are realising that work can happen anywhere, productivity isn’t lost, and an expanded talent pool will enable stronger and more capable work teams.
Nearly 9 out of 10 managers (87 per cent) who responded to the survey said that as a result of the pandemic, they increased emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance. Of those managers reporting the increased emphasis, nearly half (47 per cent) said they see this being maintained over the long term.
Study participants said they viewed the pandemic as a catalyst for major change. This new-found focus and priority on health and well-being is a silver-lining during what is otherwise a sobering period of time.
The obvious question remains as to whether this mindset shift can withstand the test of time, but participants were optimistic that workplace culture is transforming in the right direction, the study added.
Commenting on the study, Aruna Ravichandran, VP of Marketing, Cisco’s Collaboration Group, said in an official release: “From a business agility and resiliency perspective, it’s important that we learn and adapt quickly from this experience. You never know when you’ll need to pivot, and we’ve seen that technology like Webex is playing a key role.”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...