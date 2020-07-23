74 per cent of entrepreneurs feel their business will emerge stronger from Covid crisis

A research study commissioned by technology major Cisco says that around 74 per cent respondents believe that their business will, in some ways, emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis.

The study, titled “A new perspective on the modern workplace”, said this optimism in Covid-19 times is indicative of the ingenuity and innovation that organisations have shown. There has also been a momentous shift to the digital realm and other forms of modernisation scheduled for the medium to long term.

The study stated that almost half (49 per cent) of respondents indicated that flexible working hours are here to stay. And when it comes to hiring, 50 per cent of the survey respondents said increased remote work would lead to a more inclusive and extended talent pool.

This has further pushed a change in business mindset as many entrepreneurs are realising that work can happen anywhere, productivity isn’t lost, and an expanded talent pool will enable stronger and more capable work teams.

Catalyst for major change

Nearly 9 out of 10 managers (87 per cent) who responded to the survey said that as a result of the pandemic, they increased emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance. Of those managers reporting the increased emphasis, nearly half (47 per cent) said they see this being maintained over the long term.

Study participants said they viewed the pandemic as a catalyst for major change. This new-found focus and priority on health and well-being is a silver-lining during what is otherwise a sobering period of time.

The obvious question remains as to whether this mindset shift can withstand the test of time, but participants were optimistic that workplace culture is transforming in the right direction, the study added.

Commenting on the study, Aruna Ravichandran, VP of Marketing, Cisco’s Collaboration Group, said in an official release: “From a business agility and resiliency perspective, it’s important that we learn and adapt quickly from this experience. You never know when you’ll need to pivot, and we’ve seen that technology like Webex is playing a key role.”