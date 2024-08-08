Mass consumers, who drive low average selling price (ASP) purchases in Indian ecommerce, constitute about 80 per cent of the total online shopper population, marketplace Meesho said in a report.

Nearly 80 per cent of Meesho’s 15 crore annual transacting customers are from tier 2 and beyond towns, across categories such as women’s fashion, footwear, and baby care products. States such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are leading e-commerce growth in this segment, report titled ‘Meesho Smart Shopper Report’ noted.

Categories like beauty and personal care (BPC), electronics, home and kitchen, and health and fitness have performed strongly among these customers, the report added. For Meesho, books, office supplies and stationary, and home improvement saw sales more than double on a year-on-year basis, it said.

Gen Z, fastest-growing demographic

Nearly 1 in every 3 users is under the age of 25, making Gen Z the fastest-growing demographic to adopt e-commerce, the report stated. The adoption of vernacular languages and voice search has skyrocketed by 162 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, underscoring mass consumers’ strong preference for regional languages and intuitive features, it further added.

From category choices, home and kitchen is capturing a growing share of customer budgets, with approximately 10 per cent of spending dedicated to this category, reflecting a 50 per cent year-on-year growth. Tier 2+ cities significantly outpaced Tier I cities in orders for electronic accessories, with more than double the number of purchases.

Meesho saw significant orders for products like bluetooth headphones and earphones, power banks, smart speakers, screen magnifiers, and keyboards from diverse Indian cities such as Alwar (Rajasthan), Bettiah (Bihar), Pursurah (West Bengal), Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Sindkheda (Maharashtra), and Sirsa (Haryana).

Mass consumers will dominate 65 per cent of the retail market as they increasingly transition from traditional to digital retail, driven by expanding internet accessibility, recent report by Redseer noted.