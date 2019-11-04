Companies

8K Miles promoter directors resign

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

Auditor flags fraud in the cloud company

RS Ramani and Gurumurthi Jayaraman, promoter directors of 8K Miles Software Services have resigned on Saturday form the company.

The company board, which met to consider the  quarter and annual results for the period ended March 2019, accepted the resignations.However the company officials have not given any reasons for the resignations.

The BSE and the NSE have earlier announced the suspension of the company's shares from today (November 4) for not disclosing the FY19 results as scheduled.

Shares on Friday closed at Rs 43.59 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, 8K Miles Software Services auditor- Delloitte Haskins and Sells  in audited results note said  it had informed the central government about the suspected fraud in the company.

The Chennai-based cloud computing firm has been under various regulatory radar, including MCA and SEBI.

