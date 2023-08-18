Bringing the element of ‘digital’ into the security of safes and vaults, Godrej Security Solutions has introduced two products Matrix Locker and Smart Fog, termed ‘anti-intruder’ products.

The Security 4.0 series products, the company felt, would make homeowners and enterprises and institutions feel more secure.

“The Matrix Locker comes with dual-layer security, allowing only authorised individuals to access the vaults or safes. It comes with a warning sensor, which offers an extra security layer, notifying homeowners of any unauthorised access or tampering with lockers,” Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head of Godrej Security Solutions, said.

Showcasing the products here on Thursday, he said the product offers an auto freeze option by automatically freezing access for a period of time after incorrect attempts,” he said. It will also send alerts to the owners of safe instantaneously on noticing the intrusion attempt.

The Smart Fog product pumps out fog (food grade) when someone makes an unauthorised attempt to open a vault. “This product adds an extra layer of protection to the overall security ecosystem of jewellers. It is equipped with remote cloud-based application as well as wireless technology for triggering the system,” he said.

“It is harmless for humans but can cause panic to the attacker,” he said.

Assessing gold

The company also showcased AccuGold, which can test the purity of gold in just one minute. “It can give the exact composition of gold and other alloys in an ornament. This can solve the problem of internal frauds and non-availability of valuers in banks,” he said.

The company earned ₹850 crore last year, with the home and institutional segments contributing 40 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. “We are looking at a growth rate of 28-30 per cent in the current financial year, aided by the contribution from the three new products,” he said.

The company exports its products to 50 countries, which contribute to 10-11 per cent to its revenues.

