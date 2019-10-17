Companies

A K Saxena assumes charge as RINL director of operations

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

State-run special steel maker RINL on Thursday announced the appointment of A K Saxena as the company’s director of operations, with immediate effect.

Prior to this, Saxena was the chief general manager of Mills at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) IISCO plant in Burnpur, West Bengal. “Saxena has taken charge as the director (operations) of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from today (Thursday),” Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a statement.

Saxena who is a B Tech graduate from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, started his career at SAIL in 1986. He has worked for various assignments in SAIL and has over 33 years of experience.

Published on October 17, 2019
Visakhapatnam
iron and steel
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Usha International launches Aeroclean range of dust, oil resistant exhaust fans