A legal start-up in service of start-ups

While legal advisory services are aplenty in India, there are probably only a handful of them providing one-stop legal services to start-ups, early/growth stage companies and investors.

Roma Priya, a Delhi-based lawyer and founder of Burgeon Law, says her firm is a new-age boutique law firm for start-ups and emerging companies, among others.

“Laws are evolving, but not many are in sync with the present times. And because the start-up ecosystem is relatively new, we also need to understand the pace at which things happen. They being transparent and agile is the need of the hour,” Priya told Business Line

She said her firm is into giving legal opinion and ‘not litigation.’ “We help early stage start-ups understand their legal options, negotiate and ink deals. They may be technically sound, but need handholding when it comes to legal matters like incorporating and structuring deals, about fund raising and so on.”

The four-year law firm has worked with companies for projects and done close to 400 transactions till date. “I started this venture with one associate in 2015. We have on-boarded 12 lawyers over the years. We are present in Delhi and Bengaluru. We will establish our presence in Mumbai next year,” she said.

Without quantifying the firm’s growth, Priya said that the growth has been massive in the past 12 months. “We are a new brand and have made an impactful journey,” she added.