A promotional gimmick that had Twitter bristling with anger

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Smriti Kiran was on the floor, breathless with panic, after she got a phone call from a stranger who said he has witnessed a murder, and that the same people are after his life. She tweeted this on Friday afternoon. She was in for another rude shock when she found out a while later that this wasn’t a cry for help, but a promotional gimmick for SonyLIV’s next show.
At 3:58 PM, Kiran tweeted, tagging the Mumbai police: Got a very disturbing call from this number +91 140 880 0135
@MumbaiPolice...The gentleman said he has witnessed a murder. Has recorded it on his phone & now those people want to kill him. He hung up after that. He was crying & quavering while speaking. Please look into this.
At 4:12 PM, another tweet by her said: Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical.
SonyLiv is Sony Pictures Networks India’s OTT platform.
Another person on Twitter, who goes by the Twitter handle Rashmi Sridhara, replied under this thread, saying: @SonyLIV@MumbaiPolice. I got the exact same call from 1408-800129!!! It started off with the guy saying he has witnessed a murder and he kept stammering and then he said it has been video recorded and that they are going to kill him and I need to save him!
She proceeded to further tweet: @MumbaiPolice @SonyLIV the call ended by the person then telling me to know more watch Sonyliv. What kind of sick joke is this?!?! I panicked thinking what happened and if someone was in real danger! Horrible !!!! Sonyliv horrible!
Hamna H Siddiqui, also tweeted: “I got such a call, too. This is appalling, idiotic and uncalled for indeed”
Other Twitter users also echoed their sentiments, calling out SonyLIV for the insensitive deed. Sue them for mental harassment, a user said. Another questioned the lengths the platform would go to for the sake of a marketing gimmick, calling them sociopaths. Another said that strict action has to be taken against SonyLIV.
Meanwhile, SonyLIV tweeted at 5:14 PM, saying: If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you, we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally and our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...