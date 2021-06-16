Aashirvaad launches sweet curd under Svasti brand

ITC Ltd has launched sweet curd, a traditional delicacy of West Bengal, under it's Aashirvaad Svasti brand.

The Aashivaad Svasti Mishti Doi will look to fill in on consumers’ requirement of superior quality products with attributes like hygienic packaging.

The company in a press release said there is a growing consumer preference for branded sweet curd, and this has given it the impetus to enter the segment.

According to Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd, the launch is another step towards broadening the product offerings.

"In due course, we will also expand our sweet curd portfolio with the launch of Aam Doi (mango flavoured sweet curd)," he said.

Priced at Rs 20 for an 85g pack, Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi will be available in all general trade outlets across Kolkata.