Aashirvaad launches sweet curd under Svasti brand

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
ITC Ltd has launched sweet curd, a traditional delicacy of West Bengal, under it's Aashirvaad Svasti brand.
The Aashivaad Svasti Mishti Doi will look to fill in on consumers’ requirement of superior quality products with attributes like hygienic packaging.
The company in a press release said there is a growing consumer preference for branded sweet curd, and this has given it the impetus to enter the segment.
According to Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd, the launch is another step towards broadening the product offerings.
"In due course, we will also expand our sweet curd portfolio with the launch of Aam Doi (mango flavoured sweet curd)," he said.
Priced at Rs 20 for an 85g pack, Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi will be available in all general trade outlets across Kolkata.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...