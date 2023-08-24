Belgium-based spirits company Anheuser-Busch InBev, popularly known for its beer brands Budweiser and Corona, plans to expand the market presence of its gin, rum, whiskey, and non-alcoholic product categories, while it continues to have a strong hold on in the beer market, according to Kartikeya Sharma, President - India, AB InBev.

The company with popular beer brands such as Budweiser, Hoegaarden, and Corona has outperformed industry growth. “While the beer industry grew 20 per cent in H1 23, our growth outpaced the industry by around 50 cent, thus hitting around 30 per cent growth(sic),” said Sharma.

While it continues to grow well in the beer market, it has also made strides in other categories. Since its official foray into categories Beyond Beer in 2021, it has formed a wide portfolio. In the Whiskey category, it has Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey, D’yavol Inception, in the Vodka category it has D’yavol Single Estate Vodka, and also has three variants of Hoegaarden gin and Seven Rivers Spiced Rum.

AB InBev India’s beyond beer strategy is built across three pillars - building a winning portfolio, creating a replicable model, and exploiting capabilities to lead category growth, said the company. Sharma said, “We are not chasing titles, irrespective of being called a beer company or any other company, our goal is to be an extremely consumer-centric company.”

Entering new markets

The company will be introducing its rum in newer markets such as Mumbai and Pune soon. With the introduction of Hoegaarden Gin, while it has strengthened its footprint in the white spirits market, it is further looking to expand its portfolio to become a more competitive player in the Indian market.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, its national presence is supported by 10 manufacturing units spread across the length and breadth of the country, along with a distribution network. The company is present in multiple markets including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.