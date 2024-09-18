Beer and beverage company AB InBev India has announced its intention to help micro-entrepreneurs across India through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This initiative is a part of AB InBev India’s ‘Swadhaar’ programme, which aims to help businesses run by micro-entrepreneurs across the communities the company serves and on-board over 5,000 new sellers on the ONDC Network by 2030.

According to the company, this programme addresses challenges faced by micro-enterprises, particularly those in the food processing, retail distribution, and allied sectors. It aims to “digitally empower” micro-entrepreneurs in the rural, semi-rural, and peri-urban areas, focusing on farmers, micro-businesses, MSMEs, and Kirana stores with an annual turnover of less than ₹3 crore.

“Swadhaar will create an equitable and thriving ecosystem for micro-enterprises,” said Anasuya Ray, Vice President – Corporate Affairs, AB InBev India. “By leveraging the ONDC Network, we aim to bridge the digital divide and unlock multiple opportunities for small businesses. This initiative will empower micro-entrepreneurs to expand their e-commerce prospects in the communities we serve and strengthen our value chain, ensuring we support and grow alongside our partners at every level.”

In its first year, the Swadhaar programme aims to support 500 small-scale sellers across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal through the ONDC Network. The initiative emphasises onboarding small-scale, women-led enterprises, farmers, nano-businesses, MSMEs, and Kirana stores from diverse sectors like retail, FMCG, agro-food and allied sectors, the company stated.

T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said, “AB InBev India’s Swadhaar programme, harnessing the power of the vast Open Network, illustrates how we can empower micro-entrepreneurs to overcome geographical barriers and showcase their products to customers nationwide. By prioritising underserved segments like women-led enterprises and rural businesses, we’re not merely expanding e-commerce accessibility but fundamentally reshaping how small businesses engage in the digital economy, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous India.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit