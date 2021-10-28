AB InBev launches Budweiser Beats in India

Anheuser Busch InBev India (AB InBev) on Thursday said it has launched Budweiser Beats– marking its debut in the non-alcoholic energy drink category. Budweiser Beats is priced at ₹90 for a 250 ml can.

“We will continue to build on this innovation with multiple products that aim to offer more choice to our consumers,” Kartikeya Sharma, President – India & South East Asia, AB InBev, said in a statement. Budweiser Beats contains natural caffeine and B-vitamin. It is the first among differentiated non-alcohol and low-alcohol offerings in the pipeline to expand AB InBev’s product portfolio in the country.