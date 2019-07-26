Companies

ABB India June qtr profit grows 27% to Rs 130 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Power and automation technology firm ABB India on Friday said its net profit rose by over 27 per cent to Rs 130.40 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, helped by higher income. The company had clocked Rs 102.15 crore net profit during the same period a year ago.

Total income during the quarter also grew to Rs 1,746.12 crore from Rs 1,684.05 crore in the year-ago-period.

Total expenses during April-June 2019 were at Rs 1,633.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,614.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure globally.

Published on July 26, 2019
Quarterly Results
ABB India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bajaj Auto Q1 profit dips 2.84% to ₹1,012 cr