ABB India Ltd has secured an order to provide power, propulsion, and automation systems for Samskip Group’s hydrogen-powered container vessels. Manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the ships, measuring 135 metres each, are scheduled for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. They will operate along a route spanning 700 nautical miles from Oslo Fjord to Rotterdam.

The vessels will also feature ABB’s energy storage solution, using the ABB Ability™ System 800xA for equipment operation. The ships will benefit from 24/7 remote support through ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic Systems.

Fuel cells play a pivotal role by converting hydrogen’s chemical energy into electricity through an electrochemical process. When produced using renewable sources, the entire energy cycle remains environmentally friendly. Hydrogen fuel cell technology offers a solution to support the shipping industry’s decarbonisation goals.

Each of Samskip’s vessels will be propelled by a 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel cell, complemented by diesel generators for back-up power. With the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, Samskip anticipates that each vessel can avoid approximately 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by using fuel cells and greenshore power at the port of call. This project aligns with the International Maritime Organisation’s revised greenhouse gas reduction strategy, aimed at net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping around 2050. The commitment includes a push to increase the adoption of low-carbon fuels by 2030.

However, the shares were down by 1.47 per cent at Rs 4,267.05 at 2.55 pm on the BSE.