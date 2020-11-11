Companies

Abbott India Q2 net profit up at Rs 181 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

File photo of Abbott company logo   -  REUTERS

Drug maker Abbott India on Wednesday reported a 1.34 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 180.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 178.33 crore in July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 1,054.85 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The extended lockdown on account of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in demand in some therapeutic areas and resulted in lower sales, it added.

The company continues to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures in an attempt to mitigate any adverse impact, it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
Quarterly Results
Abbott India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.