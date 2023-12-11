Global electrification and automation major ABB’s motion business in India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the global inc. With a robust demand environment fuelled by multiple sectors and verticals in India, the company expects to sustain its growth momentum, according to a global senior executive of ABB.

Recognising India as an important market, not only for producing motors for export but also for the domestic market, Stefan Floeck Global Division President, IEC Low Voltage Motors, Motion Business, ABB, said, “India is one of the important locations for IEC low voltage motors production.”

In India, during Q3 2023, the motion business’s revenue grew by 11 per cent to ₹981 crore, compared to ₹882 crore in Q3 2022. In fact, the growth in the domestic market is on account of demand for large motors and generators, orders from railways, and increased penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, he added.

While some of the global markets continue to struggle, the motion business at large has reported growth. “India is generating more growth than the others, but as motion businesses, we were able to grow in all the regions,” said Floeck to businessline. Globally, the motion business’s revenues saw an 11 per cent y-o-y growth to $1,947 million in Q3 2023.

“We are surprised to see the extent of the demand in India, even though there’s no official regulation to mandate the use of IE 4 motors.” Keeping in line with the demand sentiment, the global player has strengthened its production lines in the country with new products.

According to Floeck, they have introduced new products to the market, such as its IE 4 small motor frame size, tailored for the general-purpose industry. This is expected to enhance its portfolio by offering a comprehensive range of all IE 4 motors up to 1 MW, he added. Another product includes aluminum motors in IE2 and IE3 energy efficiency.

Also read: ABB launches SmartMaster for digital asset performance management

“Moreover, we are planning to invest further, and we are discussing where we have room for another factory space.” In India, LVIC has manufacturing facilities in two locations: Faridabad and Bengaluru.

Electric motor-driven systems account for 53 per cent of global electricity use, according to the IEA. The IEC has also introduced an IE-code classification scheme: IE1 Standard Efficiency, IE2 High Efficiency, IE3 Premium Efficiency, and IE4 Super Premium Efficiency. At present, India has had a voluntary standard at the IE2 level since 2012.

Meanwhile, in India, demand for premium efficiency and super premium efficiency motors has picked up in industries with high energy consumption, such as cement and glass, which are typical metals with huge energy consumption, he noted.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates a doubling of global demand for electric motors, necessitating a corresponding increase in energy production capacity. It acknowledges the significance of meeting carbon-neutral targets and sees immense potential in the evolving landscape.