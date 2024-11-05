Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) has strengthened its luxury portfolio with the launch of ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. This premium offering has debuted in Mumbai, with plans for expansion into 10 key markets by December end.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, Allied Blenders and Distillers, commented, “ARTHAUS is a significant move from ABD to enter the luxury portfolio. It gives the consumers a product curated from a collective of the finest Single Malts. This Blended Malt Scotch is a key addition to our premiumisation plan and a higher margin portfolio. With Zoya Special Batch Gin, the recent announcement of Russian Standard Vodka, and now ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch we are building our luxury portfolio.”

Gupta noted the company will add two to three more brands to the luxury portfolio. “We believe this portfolio will allow us to access consumers through off-premise and on-premise. We are halfway through the journey.”

Also read: Allied Blenders partners with Roust to launch Russian Standard Vodka in India

ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch Whisky has been priced at ₹4,800 for a 750 ml bottle. It is available in Mumbai and Pune, with launches planned for other key markets like UP, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka by November. By December end, the product will be available in 10 markets including Chandigarh.

“We are working to release ARTHAUS in the form of limited variants hopefully between the next three to six months. We’ll also announce a limited and cask variant. For now, the focus is to ensure it is available in all key markets in India. We are trying to open duty-free for ARTHAUS soon and are also looking at exporting it. Last year, we expanded our footprint from 14 countries to 22 countries this year,” he added.

ABDL says it is the third largest Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes between FY14 and FY24. The company has a presence in five main flavours including whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with ‘millionaire’ brands like Officer’s Choice Whisky, Officer’s Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky. In FY24, its manufacturing network comprised 33 units, of which nine are owned bottling units, one owned distillery, and 23 non-owned manufacturing units.

In Q2FY25, total income stood at ₹2,031 crore, and PAT stood at ₹48 crore. The company sold 8.3 million cases in the quarter.

ABDL’s shares closed up 2.91 per cent at ₹330.85.