Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL), an India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company, plans to launch a blended malt scotch whisky in phases in the current fiscal year. Following its recent public listing, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the Goa market. Additionally, ABDL is looking to enhance its whisky and non-whisky product lines by targeting the premium segment and is developing new variants to appeal to a wider range of consumers.

“The IPO proceeds were used to repay high-cost debt and clear outstanding statutory overdue, leading to a meaningful reduction in interest costs and strengthening the company’s financial flexibility. As we move forward, our focus remains on leveraging this momentum to accelerate growth, expand our premium product portfolio, and strengthen our market presence both domestically and internationally,” Alok Gupta, MD of ABDL told businessline.

He added that ABDL’s performance is driven by the reduction in gross leverage, sustained improvement in EBITDA margins, and focus on premiumisation.

The company has an 8per cent market share in the Indian whiskey category. Domestically, Telangana is their largest market, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and West Bengal.

Currently, ABDL’s manufacturing network comprises 33 units, of which nine are owned bottling units, one owned distillery in Telangana, and 23 non-owned manufacturing units. ABDL’s retail outlet coverage in India is over 79,000 outlets.

The company will establish its presence in the Mumbai Duty-Free this quarter, and in other key markets gradually. ABDL exports its products to 22 countries including West Asia, North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Gupta said it is also the top IMFL exporter in India.

In the Mass Premium segment, ABDL is present with its Officers Choice Whisky. In the Premium & Above (P&A), it has a presence with Sterling Reserve and the world’s “fastest growing brand” Iconiq White Whisky.

“As we expand into the luxury whisky segment beyond our special batch gin ZOYA, we recognise the growing demand for premium experiences among consumers; our focus on luxury whisky reflects our dedication to quality.”

The company will continue to increase its strategic focus on non-whiskey categories, with the launch of Zoya and is expanding its product line to include premium vodka and rum. However, it is already present in the market with its premium Kyron Brandy.

In FY24, the company delivered 31.7 million. During the period, 800,000 cases of whiskey were sold in Karnataka, and 97per cent of the company’s revenue share came from its whisky products.

In Q1FY25 alone, the company delivered 7.3 million cases. The momentum of premiumisation continued as Prestige & Above volume salience increased to 36.9per cent in Q1FY25 as compared to 33.5per cent in Q1FY24. ABDL looks forward to a double-digit growth in FY2025.

