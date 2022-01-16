Data breach at Aditya Birla Fashion

In the first major data breach of 2022, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has fallen prey to a data breach that has allegedly leaked personal data, including email IDs, phone numbers, passwords of over 5.4 million of its customers and employees. The data has been posted online by a hacking group called ShinyHunters.

Rajshekhar Rajaharia, an Internet security researcher, was the first to spot the data leak. “ShinyHunters allegedly made public 700 GB of data of Aditya Birla Fashion including 5.4 million emails, phone. It seems New Year Data Breaches season started in India. Time to change work email’s password,” he tweeted.

According to Rajaharia, “The hackers do it for ransom. This time they have posted the complete date of over approximately 700 GB. The data breach happened on January 11 in the Dark Web Forum.”

ABFRL said it is investigating the information security incident. “The company has engaged forensic security experts to carry out an investigation. It has also intimated relevant authorities and is taking necessary steps to bring the culprits to book,” the company said.

However, the spokesperson said that “There has been no operational or business impact. As a pro-active measure, the company has reset passwords of all customers and enabled OTP based authentication, and taken further steps to secure access to customer and employee information.”