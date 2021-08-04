ABL Indira Projects in ₹350-cr deal to upgrade police infrastructure in Maldives

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
ABL Indira Projects, a joint venture between Ashoka Buildcon and Chennai-based Indira Projects & Developments Private Limited, has signed a ₹350-crore infrastructure EPC contract with Maldives police service.
Announcing the project at a press conference on Tuesday, Bhupesh Nagarajan, Chairman of Indira Projects, said that an agreement was signed with Mohammed Hameed, Commissioner of Police, Maldives Police Service, on July 17.
The Indian EXIM Bank will fund 85 per cent of the total construction cost through buyer’s credit facility
The design and build project is spread out in 61 different islands from north to south of Maldives, covering the entire region of the country.
The project includes construction of police stations, barracks and detention centre facilities.
The company said that more than 500 labourers and 100 engineers required for the project will be taken from Tamil Nadu with preference for those who had lost their jobs and returned from the Gulf nations.
Indira Projects, which recently incorporated in Maldives, is also planning to take infrastructure development projects in Africa and Mauritius and other global markets.
