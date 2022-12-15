The total land acquired by Coal India (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for mining the key commodity is around 2.94 lakh hectares across the seven major coal bearing States in the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

According to the data provided by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, Coal India and its subsidiaries cumulatively acquired 1.78 lakh hectares of land from more than 95,000 farmers or landholders.

Similarly, SCCL acquired 16,967 hectares of land from 33,317 farmers or landholders.

“The details of the types of compensation for land acquired for the mining projects are land compensation, house compensation, tree compensation, employment against land or one time lump sum payment or avail annuity benefit in lieu of employment,” Joshi informed the house.

In terms of States, the highest land has been acquired by the coal mining PSUs in Jharkhand at 80,282.62 hectares, followed by Chhattisgarh (34,256.586 hectares), West Bengal (19,717.121 hectares), Telangana (16,966.96 hectares), MP (16,701.027 hectares), Odisha (15,127 hectares), and Maharashtra (11,803.565 hectares).

State Land acquired (in hectares) Jharkhand 80,282.62 hectares Chhattisgarh 34,256.586 hectares West Bengal 19,717.121 hectares Telangana 16,966.96 hectares Madhya Pradesh 16,701.027 hectares Odisha 15,127 hectares Maharashtra 11,803.565 hectares

The total functioning coal mines in the country, at present, stand at 400, of which CIL has the lion’s share of 318 mines followed by SCCL (42 mines), captive & other mines (39), and NIL India (1 mines).

Coal supply

The all India coal production in FY23 (April-November) stood at 524.2 million tonnes (MT) on a provisional basis in comparison to 448.1 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 17 per cent.

Similarly, the dispatch of coal in the country during FY23 up to November 2022 stood at 558.24 MT compared to 521.08 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 7.33 per cent.

To meet the increased demand of the power sector during FY23, CIL has dispatched 380.58 MT up to November 2022 in comparison to 339.8 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 12 per cent.

