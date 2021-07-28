Absolute Barbecues on expansion mode, opens first ‘Wish Grill’ restaurant in Secunderabad

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Barbecue restaurant chain, Absolute Barbecues (AB’s), has opened its 44th restaurant on SD Road in Secunderabad, making it its 6th in Hyderabad, even as it scouts for new locations to expand its network.
Started in 2013, Absolute Barbeque now has presence across 18 cities in India with multiple footprints. It runs two restaurants in Dubai as well.
Ashish Rai, COO, Absolute Barbecues, said, “We are looking at major expansion, not just in metros, but making inroads into ‘B’ grade cities and that would enable us to penetrate and reach out to more customers.”
“With the pandemic, we have forayed into the business of delivering food. We started our brand ‘Express by AB’s’ to deliver food for our customers’ convenience. This financial year, we will add 12 new restaurants across India, of which couple of them will be in Hyderabad,” he said.
Absolute Barbecues is known for its ‘Wish Grill’ concept which provides customers with a Do-It-Yourself experience.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...