Absolute Barbecues on expansion mode, opens first ‘Wish Grill’ restaurant in Secunderabad

Barbecue restaurant chain, Absolute Barbecues (AB’s), has opened its 44th restaurant on SD Road in Secunderabad, making it its 6th in Hyderabad, even as it scouts for new locations to expand its network.

Started in 2013, Absolute Barbeque now has presence across 18 cities in India with multiple footprints. It runs two restaurants in Dubai as well.

Ashish Rai, COO, Absolute Barbecues, said, “We are looking at major expansion, not just in metros, but making inroads into ‘B’ grade cities and that would enable us to penetrate and reach out to more customers.”

“With the pandemic, we have forayed into the business of delivering food. We started our brand ‘Express by AB’s’ to deliver food for our customers’ convenience. This financial year, we will add 12 new restaurants across India, of which couple of them will be in Hyderabad,” he said.

Absolute Barbecues is known for its ‘Wish Grill’ concept which provides customers with a Do-It-Yourself experience.