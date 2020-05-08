ABT Group’s Vitamin C formulation Mirakle found paving the way for faster recovery from Covid-19

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
While no targeted antiviral medications or vaccines are yet available to fight the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, ABT Group’s Vitamin C formulation – Mirakle – has been found to pave the way for faster recovery, a company release said.
Manickam Mahalingam, Group Chairman and the brain behind Mirakle Wellness Clinic in Pollachi, said the drink has been cleared for supply to Covid-19 patients at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital and Omandurar Hospital in Chennai, apart from being administered to patients at the General Hospital in Cuddalore.
Manickam has always maintained that the focus of the treatment should be on the Mitochondria of the body to enable immunity to handle viral infections.
Mirakle enhances the functioning of the Mitochondria by making vitamin C, Lysine and Proline available in a proper ratio within a nano-particle wrapped with Phospholipids, he said, and pointed out that the supply clearance to administer the formulation to Covid-19 patients and the outcome in managing the casualties of this pandemic were not only medical wins but also a personal win.
“Studies show that Vitamin C has always been an immunity booster. We have used the standard protocol and definition of this to heal our patients. We look forward to reaching out to more of those affected through Mirakle and strongly believe that this is the road to recovery. The focus of the treatment is to support the metabolism of the body to support itself and to fight against foreign viruses,” he said
Sharing a comparative study, he said, a batch of 50 patients were given 500 mg of regular vitamin C a day, while another 50 (treatment batch) were given Mirakle (a formulation which contained 4 gm of palatable liposomal vitamin C ) a day.
At the end of the third, fifth and seventh days, the patients were reviewed. There was symptomatic improvement in the treatment batch.
Treatment with high dose of liposomal vitamin C is really useful when given with other drugs, he said.
