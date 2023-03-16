Eyewear retailer, Lenskart has signed definitive documents for a $500 million investment from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The investment will be made through a purchase of both primary and secondary shares and will result in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart. Completion is subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of the transaction, Lenskart will have raised close to $750 million capital over the last 12 months, including recent fund-raising announcements. Lenskart continues to deepen its penetration in India along with scaling its international presence in Asia and the Middle East.

The company now has 2,000+ stores, of which, 1,500 are in India and the rest in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Lenskart’s new factory is expected to be launched soon. Lenskart said it grew revenue by 60 per cent for the second year in a row and is now profitable.

Speaking on the transaction, Peyush Bansal, Founder & CEO of Lenskart said, “It is still Day 1 at Lenskart. Vision Correction remains a big problem, and Myopia rates continue to grow rapidly, touching levels of as high as 80-90 per cent in some parts of Asia. Hence, we are still very early in our journey and have a lot of work to do to continue to make our desired impact in this area of critical need. And ADIA, with its patient and long-term approach to investing, is a perfect partner for us as we embark on the next phase of our journey.”

Adding to this, Hamad Shahwan Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Private Equities Department, ADIA said, “Lenskart has rapidly established itself as one of the largest and most innovative eyewear companies globally. Given its unique technology-enabled and vertically integrated business model, we believe the company remains well positioned to build on its leadership position. This investment is a continuation of our strategy of investing in highly differentiated, market leading businesses in Asia linked to the region’s consumption-driven growth and rapid technological advancement.”

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Lenskart and its shareholders on the transaction. EY acted as ADIA’s advisors on accounting and tax matters, while AZB & Partners and Allen & Overy acted as legal advisors to ADIA. KPMG and PwC acted as advisors on accounting and tax matters, while Rajaram Legal & Khaitan & Co. acted as legal advisors to the Company and its shareholders.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart is an omni-channel retailer and manufacturer of eyewear. Lenskart’s recent partnership of Owndays has accelerated its global presence making the combined entity one of the largest fully integrated eyewear players globally.

