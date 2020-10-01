Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests ₹6,247.5 crore in Reliance Retail

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will invest ₹6,247.5 crore (AED 3.1 billion) into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore. Mubadala’s investment will translate into 1.40 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This marks the second significant investment by Mubadala in a Reliance Industries subsidiary, after the US $1.2 billion investment in Jio Platforms, announced earlier this year.