Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests ₹6,247.5 crore in Reliance Retail

Updated on October 01, 2020

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will invest ₹6,247.5 crore (AED 3.1 billion) into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore. Mubadala’s investment will translate into 1.40 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This marks the second significant investment by Mubadala in a Reliance Industries subsidiary, after the US $1.2 billion investment in Jio Platforms, announced earlier this year.

