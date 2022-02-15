ACC commissions grinding unit in Tikaria

Cement manufacturer ACC has commissioned a 1.6-million tonnes per annum grinding unit at Tikaria in Uttar Pradesh.

With this addition, the total capacity at Tikaria will increase to 3.91 mtpa.

The foundation stone for the grinding unit was laid in January last year. The new facility will manufacture environment-friendly cement products with low carbon emission.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, ACC, said the meticulous planning and collaborative approach of the Tikaria team had enabled ACC to achieve the new benchmark despite the challenging times.

With cement demand projected to increase in India, development capex projects are being kick-started to increase clinker and cement capacities across the country, he said.

As announced earlier, the company targets a capacity of 2.7 mtpa of clinker and 4.8 mtpa of cement by 2024.