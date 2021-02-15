Companies

ACC launches green ready mix concrete

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on February 15, 2021 Published on February 15, 2021

ACC Ready Mix Concrete, a subsidiary of cement major ACC, has launched ECOPact – a Green Concrete.

The low carbon and high-performing concrete has been launched in Mumbai and Hyderabad and will be rolled out across India in a phased manner in the next few weeks.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director, ACC, said the innovative manufacturing process of the ECOPact range, reduces CO2 emissions completely. It has 30-50 per cent lower embodied carbon content compared to a reference concrete designed with Ordinary Portland Cement. The product range uses CO2 reduced binders and is manufactured with optimised mix designs to reduce its carbon footprint and superior durability and finish when compared to conventional concrete.

Using ECOPact range by developers will help them obtain Green Points from Indian Green Building Council. The sustainable product range is suitable for all structural components such as foundations to roof including columns, beams, slabs, external, internal walls, driveways and walkways.

