ACC, the cement and building materials company of Adani Group, has formulated a temperature–controlled concrete, ‘Coolcrete’.

It has been developed to prevent the rise of the internal temperature of the concrete beyond the specified limits for mass concreting or large pours. It reduces the heat of hydration, minimising the risk of thermal cracking and delayed ettringite formation in mass concrete, said the company.

The Peerless Hospital in Kolkata is upgrading its existing medical infrastructure with ‘Coolcrete’.

The hospital is building a new block between outpatient and oncology departments for confined cancer treatment.

Innovative product

Coolcrete has a strength of up to M100 with 550-750mm flow and high segregation resistance. It also ensures the reduction of drying shrinkage and concrete bleeding. Structures built with ‘Coolcrete’ are more durable than conventional concrete structures due to fewer internal cracks and better resistance to water and chloride ingress.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said the company’s innovative products are developed keeping in mind the unique needs of customers. ‘

The company has always strived to produce superior quality products for customers to cater their varied requirements and help them build sustainable structures, he added.