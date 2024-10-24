Despite recording the highest volumes in the last five years, the profit after tax (PAT) of ACC Ltd, the cement company of Adani Group, dipped by 48.5 per cent to ₹199.7 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025.

The company had clocked ₹387.8 crore profit during the July-September quarter in fiscal 2024. The revenues of ACC rose by almost 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,772 crore in the second quarter of 2025 fiscal.

In a statement from the company, Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, ACC Ltd, stated, “Our performance in Q2 reinforces our standing as a frontrunner in the cement industry. Our financial results this quarter – fuelled by higher volumes, cost optimisation, increasing efficiencies, and agility – build the momentum for our growth strategy for FY25 and beyond.”

ACC’s volume growth rose 15 per cent year-on-year to 9.3 million tonnes which is the highest volume recorded by the company in the last five years. A statement from the company stated that the rise in volumes was supported by increase in trade volumes and higher premium product volumes.

The company also said that its net worth rose by ₹172 crore to ₹16,725 crore during the quarter.

Regarding future outlook for the cement industry, ACC stated that it expects a 4-5 per cent growth in cement demand during the financial year 2025. “Overall, industry expects improvement in demand in H2 FY25, which is likely to be driven by post monsoon pickup in construction and housing activity. Government’s continued focus on infrastructure development - roads, highways, railways, and metros – will continue to remain as the key demand driver,” the company added.