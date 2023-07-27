Cement maker ACC’snet profit more than doubled to ₹466 crore in the June quarter against ₹227 crore in the same quarter last year on better realisation and higher production.

Income increased 16 per cent to ₹5,278 crore (₹4,522 crore).

Volume increased by 24 per cent to 9.4 million tonnes supported by an increase in blended cement on better demand. EBITDA surged 77 per cent to ₹848 crore with EBITDA margin increasing to 16.3 per cent from 10.7 per cent logged last year.

Waste Heat Recovery System at Jamul and Kymore plants (22.4 MW) have become fully operational and improved WHRS share from 2 per cent to 8.4 per cent. Further, 16.3 MW is expected to be commissioned this year tacking total capacity to 46.3 MW, the company said.

Energy efficiency, manpower productivity and other operational improvement measures led to optimise the cost, it said.

Commissioning of Ametha Integrated Unit by September quarter will increase clinker capacity by 3.3 MTPA and grinding capacity by 1 MTPA, said ACC.

Robust demand

Ajay Kapur, Whole-Time Director & CEO, ACC, said the growth was driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets and the company’s effort to optimise operations.

Cement industry is in positive cycle of demand and cost factors. This comes at the most appropriate time when the company is under transformation phase, buoyed by synergies with the group. The company expects the positive trend of industry to continue in coming quarter, he added.