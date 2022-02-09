ACC net down 40 pc on lower sales, fall in realisation

Cement manufacturer ACC’s net profit in the December quarter dipped 40 per cent to ₹281 crore against ₹472 crore in the same quarter the previous year, largely due to higher cost and lower realisation.

The company had registered a net tax write back of ₹183 crore last year. Sales revenue increased two per cent to ₹4,137 crore (₹4,066 crore).

The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹58 a share aggregating to outflow of ₹1,089 crore.

Operational cost jumped three per cent to ₹3,843 crore (₹3,748 crore).

Cement sales volume was down marginally at 7.49 mt (7.71 mt).

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, said cement demand was muted during the quarter driven by multiple regional factors across India.

Efficiency measures under Project ‘Parvat’ coupled with product premiumisation initiatives have enabled to mitigate inflationary impacts and expand margins, he said.

Economy has witnessed a steady recovery during the last few quarters. The adverse impact on the economy of recurring Covid waves is gradually waning, driven by rising vaccinations and adaptation to the new normal, he added.

The Union Budget will provide further impetus to growth driven by the Government's commitment to investment in infrastructure across the board, said Balakrishnan.