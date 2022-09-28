Accenture Solutions Private Limited, a computer services and consulting organisation, posted a 56 per cent jump in net profit for FY22 at ₹4,246 crore. Its revenues for the financial yeartoo rose to ₹47,919 crore, a 44 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were at ₹42,070 crore.

In FY21, the company posted profit of ₹2,714 crore, while expenses stood at ₹29,383 crore. . Its net worth rose to ₹6,266 crore compared to ₹5,000 crore in FY21, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

“The overall business for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was positive and the company delivered stable results throughout the last financial year. The business prospects for the next six months are expected to be stable,” the company said.

The company has recommended a dividend of ₹17 per share for the current financial year. The gross dividend, if approved and declared in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, would result in an outflow of ₹38,487,100,598. The withholding tax to be deducted from the gross dividend will be ₹1,924,355,030.

