Hospitality major Accor India saw 25-30 per cent higher recovery than pre-Covid levels in the H1 of 2022 and aims at double-digit growth in revenues from India in 2023, according to Mark Willis, Accor’s CEO for India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

On Friday, Accor signed an agreement with realtor Keystone Resorts to open the largest palace property in Udaipur Rajasthan with 340 rooms- the Fairmont hotel -by 2024. The property will also include over 100,000 sq.ft of banqueting and events space, a variety of outdoor venues, recreational spaces, dining facilities and Fairmont’s signature Spa, offering holistic wellness experiences.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Willis told businessline that the company is delightfully surprised with the recovery in travel in India despite a slower recovery in the foreign tourist arrivals.

Accor in India operates nine brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Ibis, Grand Mercure, Mercure and Ibis Styles. It operates 425 hotels across India, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (IMEAT) region of which 55 are in India.

Puneet Dhawan, SVP, operations, India & South Asia, Accor, added that the company decided to inaugurate the ultra-premium Raffles Udaipur in the midst of the pandemic and witnessed an exceptional response.

He added, that “We saw a similar trend of occupancies across our brands,” he said adding that, “we are fairly optimistic that we will keep up with the growth trajectory along with maintaining a robust pipelineof hotels.”

He said Accor has 26 hotels in the pipeline and plans to add more than 1,300 keys to our Novotel and Ibis brands across the country over the next two years. It recently innautraged an Ibis in Bangalore and Vikroli.

Accor already has a Fairmont in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit