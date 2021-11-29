Accor renews partnership with Indigo

Accor, the French hospitality group has renewed its ongoing partnership with IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, to offer accelerated 6E Rewards, enhanced benefits and discounts on expenses on stays and dining experiences across properties in India, Sri Lanka and select hotels in the Maldives.

Discounts for 6E Rewards members

Through this partnership, IndiGo’s 6E Rewards members can now avail of an exhilarating 15 per cent discount, when they book directly with Accor and earn up to 6 per cent 6E Rewards as a feature partner on any expenses across Accor properties in India, Srilanka & participating hotels in the Maldives with brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure ibis and ibis Styles. These offers are also valid at the newly launched Accor properties – Raffles Udaipur, Novotel Chandigarh Tribune Chowk and most recently launched ibis Mumbai Vikhroli.

Also read: Accor adds another brand

Jad Doumet, VP Partnerships, India, Middle East & Africa and Turkey adds, “We are thrilled to renew Accor’s partnership with IndiGo as it relays our intentions of providing the best hospitality service to guests across the nation. Accor operates an extensive portfolio of properties across the country- ranging from the economy to midscale, further to the premium & luxury segments, thus quenching our grail to cater to, and extend our offers to a larger audience. With our recent additions to our loyalty programme — Accor Live Limitless - we now provide a range of extended offers on social gatherings as well as business events. This partnership consequently aligns our collective vision to provide our guests a memorable experience.”

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Office, IndiGo adds, “We believe in opening access to extraordinary experiences and benefits through our 6E Rewards programme. Accor has been a valuable partner, as we share the commitment to providing a memorable and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Accor to offer enhanced benefits, as we strive to offer the best service to our customers every single day.”