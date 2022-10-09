French hospitality giant Accor is planning to go asset light in India. The company, which has a joint venture with Rahul Bhatia-backed Interglobe Enterprises, and a Special Purpose Vehicle called Triguna Hospitality Ventures (India), will eventually divest its stake in these ventures in India and undertake management contracts.

Globally, Accor has a vision to go asset-light in seven years. Speaking to businessline, Mark Willis, Accor’s CEO for India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said his vision for India, too, remains the same as it is globally. Accor entered India in 2004. In India, it operates nine brands, including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Ibis, Grand Mercure, Mercure and Ibis Styles. It has a 40:60 Joint Ventures (JV) with Rahul Bhatia-backed Interglobe Enterprises, and a Special Purpose Vehicle called Triguna Hospitality Ventures (India) Private Limited, which is a tripartite joint venture, established in 2010, between GIC’s real estate arm, APHV India, Accor and Interglobe Enterprises.

“We are an asset light company and it’s not the desire to exit [in India alone], but it is the nature of our business. We will take the opportunity to release ourselves from the 40 per cent. The existing partner picks it up or we find a new investor. We are discussing this. We would also eventually look at releasing ourselves from Triguna as well, which manages seven properties,” he said, though he did not give a timeline on the same.

Accor currently has 55 hotels in its portfolio across ultra-luxury, luxury, premium, midscale and economy segment. Willis said that when Accor entered India, it needed a strong local partner who understood the market, and had a good hold in the country. However, over the past two decades, the brand is established now. “Today, we are not investing in India, and it has nothing to do with the fact that India is not a priority market; it very much is, but our goal is to manage and cooperate hotels on behalf of the investors, and that is what we will continue to do.”

According to Accor’s Q2 FY22 results, India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey (IMEAT) region generated a revenue of Euro 75 million. When asked on a timeline on when the the IMEAT region could become the top-three revenue-generating markets for the French hospitality firm, Willis said that he was positive that by next fiscal this region could become the third-largest contributor for the company.