Ace Energy Infrastructure has installed a 3600-meter pipeline of 24” diameter across the Subansiri River in Assam. This was executed for Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL), a joint venture of oil and gas companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, GAIL (India), Oil India, and Numaligarh Refinery.

MECON served as the Project Management Consultant (PMC). Part of this project was to extend the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (National Natural Gas Grid) to the North Eastern states of India, said a press statement issued by the company.

The pipeline across the river was installed by utilising the intersect method of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD), positioning it among the largest pipeline installations worldwide using this technique.

“This endeavour stands among the largest HDD crossings undertaken globally. Our team of experts tackled several technical and logistical challenges with precision and dedication, resulting in the completion of this complex HDD crossing milestone,” Ravneet Singh, Director, Ace Energy Infrastructure said in the statement.

