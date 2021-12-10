Acemoney gets recognition for service to street vendors in Kerala

Acemoney, a digital payment platform promoted by Kochi-based Aceware Fintech Services, has received certificate of appreciation from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for the digital on-boarding of the street vendors in Kerala.

Also read: Kerala Garments and Textile Dealers Association demands withdrawal of GST hike

Nimisha J. Vadakkan, Managing Director, Aceware Fintech Services and Jimmin J. Kurichiyil, CEO, Aceware Fintech Services, received the award from Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways.

Acemoney, in a statement, claimed that it covered 93 per cent of the street vendors in 50 cities across the State under a special drive launched for the digital on-boarding of the street vendors as part of the PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), a special micro-credit facility for street vendors.