Acer, a leading PC brand, has opened its first dedicated gaming store in Kerala at Kochi. The new store, spanning 700+ sq ft, offers an immersive space to explore and experience Acer gaming products, catering to the growing gaming community in the region.

Showcasing an extensive collection of cutting-edge gaming hardware, including high-performance laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming accessories, and peripherals, Acer’s gaming store is designed to create an immersive and dynamic atmosphere, allowing customers to explore the latest gaming innovations and try out products first hand.

With this launch, Acer strengthens its commitment to the gaming industry and provides an unparalleled gaming experience to enthusiasts and gamers. Marking Acer’s 12th retail outlet in Kerala and its fourth flagship store in India, this strategic decision highlights Acer’s dedication to understanding the unique needs of its customers and solidifies its position as a trusted brand in the gaming market.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer said “this new store represents our dedication to the gaming community and our commitment to providing the best gaming experience possible. With an expansive range of gaming products and accessories, we aim to cater to the ever-growing demand for gaming technology in Kerala.”

To further expand its footprint in Kerala, Acer has ambitious plans to open a minimum of 15 exclusive stores in the State. These future stores will be strategically located to ensure easy access for gamers and technology enthusiasts across different regions of Kerala.