ACG picks up “significant” stake in contract research organisation IQGEN-X

As part of efforts to expand its research-footprint, ACG has picked up “significant” stake in Mumbai-based start-up IQGEN-X, a note from the company said, without divulging details.

A supplier of integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, ACG is also the country’s largest capsules-maker. IQGEN-X, set-up in 2016, is a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) delivering niche and complex drug development technologies for the pharmaceutical industry.

The move sees ACG expanding further into the research of drug development. And the funds infused by it “will be utilised for setting up a GMP (good manufacturing practices) facility and also the development and filing of new ANDAs (Abbreviated new drug applications).”

The investment by ACG also comes at a time when the Indian government is said to come out with a policy to globally benchmark its research and development ecosystem by incentivising innovation and science, the note pointed out.

Karan Singh, ACG Managing Director, sees the partnership help in expanding group capabilities, besides accelerating its innovation strategy of disciplined investment and execution to drive sustainable long-term growth with drug companies in India and overseas.

Dr Mandar M Kodgule, Chairman & CEO, IQGEN-X, said ACG's strategic investment would augment their technical expertise, portfolio strategy and corporate vision to create a robust portfolio of limited competition complex products for regulated markets.