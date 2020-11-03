ACG picks up “significant” stake in contract research organisation IQGEN-X

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
As part of efforts to expand its research-footprint, ACG has picked up “significant” stake in Mumbai-based start-up IQGEN-X, a note from the company said, without divulging details.
A supplier of integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, ACG is also the country’s largest capsules-maker. IQGEN-X, set-up in 2016, is a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) delivering niche and complex drug development technologies for the pharmaceutical industry.
The move sees ACG expanding further into the research of drug development. And the funds infused by it “will be utilised for setting up a GMP (good manufacturing practices) facility and also the development and filing of new ANDAs (Abbreviated new drug applications).”
The investment by ACG also comes at a time when the Indian government is said to come out with a policy to globally benchmark its research and development ecosystem by incentivising innovation and science, the note pointed out.
Karan Singh, ACG Managing Director, sees the partnership help in expanding group capabilities, besides accelerating its innovation strategy of disciplined investment and execution to drive sustainable long-term growth with drug companies in India and overseas.
Dr Mandar M Kodgule, Chairman & CEO, IQGEN-X, said ACG's strategic investment would augment their technical expertise, portfolio strategy and corporate vision to create a robust portfolio of limited competition complex products for regulated markets.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...